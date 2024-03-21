Horeca Baleares

Resounding success at HORECA Baleares 2024, with a focus on 2025



21-March-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca hosted the celebration of this great meeting during February and March, bringing together more than 25,000 professionals.



Balearic Islands Horeca Baleares, the reference fair of the hotel and catering industry in Balearic Islands, has once again achieved its goal; to be a strategic event and consolidate itself as the great showcase of a key sector in the islands. "All the participating companies have expressed their enthusiasm and tell us that it has far exceeded their expectations in the editions held in Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca," says Jose Luis Córcoles CEO HORECA. In total, more than 25,000 accredited hospitality professionals have passed through the three islands this year, sharing space with more than 300 companies and where some 1,500 brands have been represented. On the stage of HORECA Baleares were present Angel León, Paco Roncero and Albert Adrià who have been paid a heartfelt and warm tribute. Together with them great professionals and future promises have made presentations and shwocooking, among others, Jordi Cantó (Sa Clastra), Álvaro Salazar (Restaurante Voro), Jaume Vicens (Béns d'Avall), Javier Hoebeeck (Fusion 19), Andreu Genestra, Alvaro Sanz, Patrick James, Jose Mª Borras..., own names in capital letters that the whole sector recognizes, all of them accompanied by the great master Koldo Royo. The fair is a meeting point where synergies are created that allow companies to advance. Exhibitors are surprised by the number of contracts that are signed during these days, so that in the end they are strengthened by the usefulness of the event. It has been possible thanks to the public-private collaboration joining efforts of institutions and private companies that work throughout the year to achieve HORECA Baleares, has given the starting signal to the tourist campaign, generating during its celebration a very positive economic impact for the islands, creating employment outside the high season and contributing to the improvement of tourism quality to achieve the balance between tourism and sustainability. Proof of the public-private collaboration is the support, collaboration and sponsorship of institutions such as: Govern Balear, Direcció General Qualitat Agroalimentaria i Producte Local, Consell Insular de Mallorca, Ajuntament de Palma, Consell Insular d'Eivissa, Ibiza Travel, Sabors d'Eivissa, Ajuntament d'Eivissa, Fundació Menorca Turisme i Ajuntament de Maó, Coca Cola, Redexis, Balearia, Juvimar, Delicy food solutions, Hellman's Vera, Vandemoortele, 5 stagioni, CorGelat. Contact Jose Luis Córcoles

971577947

sonia@todo-eventos.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



