ORPEA S.A (the "Company") (Paris:ORP) announces the completion today of the reverse share split of all outstanding shares of the Company (the "Reverse Share Split

In the context of the Reverse Share Split:

One thousand (1,000) existing shares with a par value of one euro cent (0.01) were exchanged for one (1) new share with a par value of ten (10.00) euros;

As a result, 159,191,703,111 existing shares with a par value of one euro cent (0.01) each were exchanged for 159,191,703 new shares with a par value of ten (10.00) euros each;

The new shares of the Company will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as from March 22, 2024, the first day of trading, under the new ISIN code FR001400NLM4;

The new shares of the Company will be eligible for the deferred settlement service (DSS) as from March 22, 2024;

The new shares will be evidenced by book-entry ( inscription en compte ) on March 26, 2024 (payment date);

) on March 26, 2024 (payment date); The Company's share capital amounts to EUR 1,591,917,030, divided into 159,191,703 ordinary shares with a par value of ten (10.00) euros each.

Shareholders who were unable to hold a multiple of one thousand (1,000) existing shares will be compensated for their fractional rights within a maximum of thirty (30) days by their financial intermediary, i.e. up to and including April 23, 2024. Shareholders are advised to contact their financial intermediary should they have any questions on this subject.

About emeis

With 76,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in 20 countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes 267,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our civilisation, i.e. the increase in the number of people put in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or the rising number of cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent company is 50.2 owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR0000184798) and a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

