Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 19:10
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-March-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         49.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          48.70p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 49.0193p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,743,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,743,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      49.0193p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
13673               49.20       09:18:55          00069313147TRLO0      XLON 
10221               49.20       09:18:55          00069313149TRLO0      XLON 
11812               49.20       09:18:56          00069313151TRLO0      XLON 
94                48.70       09:20:23          00069313163TRLO0      XLON 
7596               48.70       09:41:53          00069313874TRLO0      XLON 
100000              49.00       11:25:08          00069317052TRLO0      XLON 
9294               49.00       11:33:42          00069317286TRLO0      XLON 
2474               49.00       11:35:13          00069317337TRLO0      XLON 
3000               49.00       11:35:13          00069317339TRLO0      XLON 
7773               49.00       11:35:13          00069317340TRLO0      XLON 
3455               49.00       11:35:13          00069317341TRLO0      XLON 
7513               49.00       11:35:13          00069317344TRLO0      XLON 
3306               49.00       12:17:13          00069319058TRLO0      XLON 
7337               49.00       12:17:13          00069319059TRLO0      XLON 
318                49.00       12:17:13          00069319060TRLO0      XLON 
11335               49.00       13:54:13          00069322088TRLO0      XLON 
10302               49.00       15:20:13          00069326640TRLO0      XLON 
12403               49.00       15:35:13          00069327311TRLO0      XLON 
10653               49.00       15:47:13          00069327925TRLO0      XLON 
3000               49.00       16:03:13          00069328652TRLO0      XLON 
7742               49.00       16:03:13          00069328653TRLO0      XLON 
3150               49.00       16:07:13          00069329000TRLO0      XLON 
3549               49.00       16:07:13          00069329001TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311251 
EQS News ID:  1864761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 13:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

