DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-March-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 March 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 21 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 49.20p Lowest price paid per share: 48.70p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 49.0193p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,743,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,743,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 49.0193p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 13673 49.20 09:18:55 00069313147TRLO0 XLON 10221 49.20 09:18:55 00069313149TRLO0 XLON 11812 49.20 09:18:56 00069313151TRLO0 XLON 94 48.70 09:20:23 00069313163TRLO0 XLON 7596 48.70 09:41:53 00069313874TRLO0 XLON 100000 49.00 11:25:08 00069317052TRLO0 XLON 9294 49.00 11:33:42 00069317286TRLO0 XLON 2474 49.00 11:35:13 00069317337TRLO0 XLON 3000 49.00 11:35:13 00069317339TRLO0 XLON 7773 49.00 11:35:13 00069317340TRLO0 XLON 3455 49.00 11:35:13 00069317341TRLO0 XLON 7513 49.00 11:35:13 00069317344TRLO0 XLON 3306 49.00 12:17:13 00069319058TRLO0 XLON 7337 49.00 12:17:13 00069319059TRLO0 XLON 318 49.00 12:17:13 00069319060TRLO0 XLON 11335 49.00 13:54:13 00069322088TRLO0 XLON 10302 49.00 15:20:13 00069326640TRLO0 XLON 12403 49.00 15:35:13 00069327311TRLO0 XLON 10653 49.00 15:47:13 00069327925TRLO0 XLON 3000 49.00 16:03:13 00069328652TRLO0 XLON 7742 49.00 16:03:13 00069328653TRLO0 XLON 3150 49.00 16:07:13 00069329000TRLO0 XLON 3549 49.00 16:07:13 00069329001TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

