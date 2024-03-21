Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:01 Uhr
6,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 19:55
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 
21-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 
 
The Company announces that following the repurchase of 15,713 'A' ordinary shares of 40 each ("Ordinary Shares") as 
detailed below, it has today concluded the share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). In 
aggregate the Company has repurchased 1 million Ordinary Shares through the Programme for a total consideration of 
GBP6.4m million. 
 
Further, the Company has agreed to extend the Programme with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase 
up to a further 1 million Ordinary Shares. 
 
Ordinary Shares purchased today on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Numis are as follows: 
 
Date of Purchase                   21/03/2024 
Number of Ordinary Shares               15,713 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 568.00 
Highest price paid per share (pence)         564.00 
Lowest price paid per share (pence)          567.7709

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 Ordinary Shares. Of this total, 4,125,905 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,056,434. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

21 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 21 March 2024

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
567.7709               15,713

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
900       564.00          12:16:19      00069319025TRLO0       XLON 
14813      568.00          15:19:42      00069326623TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311252 
EQS News ID:  1864773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 14:23 ET (18:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
