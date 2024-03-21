DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 21-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme The Company announces that following the repurchase of 15,713 'A' ordinary shares of 40 each ("Ordinary Shares") as detailed below, it has today concluded the share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). In aggregate the Company has repurchased 1 million Ordinary Shares through the Programme for a total consideration of GBP6.4m million. Further, the Company has agreed to extend the Programme with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase up to a further 1 million Ordinary Shares. Ordinary Shares purchased today on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Numis are as follows: Date of Purchase 21/03/2024 Number of Ordinary Shares 15,713 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 568.00 Highest price paid per share (pence) 564.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 567.7709

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 Ordinary Shares. Of this total, 4,125,905 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,056,434. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

21 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 21 March 2024

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 567.7709 15,713

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 900 564.00 12:16:19 00069319025TRLO0 XLON 14813 568.00 15:19:42 00069326623TRLO0 XLON

