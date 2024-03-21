Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:01 Uhr
6,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 20:01
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
21-March-2024 / 18:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B1YPC344 
Issuer Name 
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC SA 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Madrid 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Spain 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
11-Mar-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
12-Mar-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.129000        0.000000            3.129000   1161646 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344       1161646                      3.129000 
Sub Total 8.A       1161646                      3.129000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

MADRID

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  311253 
EQS News ID:  1864775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 14:29 ET (18:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
