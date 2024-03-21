New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Live Your Fierce announced the opening of enrollment for its new 12-week Immersive Movement Program, designed to empower women globally.





The initiative aims to provide a structured movement process for personal development, addressing self-imposed limitations and fostering personal growth. The program includes daily activities tailored to enhance participants' confidence, each taking less than twenty minutes.

Andrea, the founder of Live Your Fierce, shared, "FIERCE PROGRAMS are for those who are ready to turn obstacles into opportunities, setbacks into teachable moments, and life's messes into laughable memories."

Key features of the program include:

Daily planned activities requiring less than twenty minutes are designed to boost participants' confidence.

Live Your Fierce recognizes the growing demand for programs addressing genuine transformation and inner strength among women.

Prospective participants are encouraged to engage with Live Your Fierce through a complimentary 30-minute discovery call with Andrea Ross to address any queries about the program.

To enroll in the program and discover a new path to empowerment, visit their program page.

About Live Your Fierce

Live Your Fierce (LYF) is a global empowerment initiative committed to transforming the lives of women through innovative programs and support. It was founded by Andrea Ross, who is a professional stunt-double in film & television, a former elite international athlete, and a movement & fitness coach with over 20 years of experience. Founded on principles of fearlessness, LYF has created a diverse community of women, including stunt performers, entrepreneurs, athletes, educators, and mothers. The organization offers support through social media and story-sharing and plans for future growth via speaking engagements, workshops, and summits.

