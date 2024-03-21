Regulatory News:

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) today signed an amendment to the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016, Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. and L. 225-209-2 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (the "AMF Decision") and the provisions referred to therein.

Under this amendment, the amount allocated to the liquidity account has been increased from €3,400,000 (three million four hundred thousand euros) to €5,000,000 (five million euros).

Performance of the liquidity agreement may be suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended at Verallia's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a Shareholders' General Meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to the detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Verallia.

The liquidity agreement may be terminated at any time by Verallia or with prior notice by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions set out in the agreement.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With more than 10,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars in 2023 and recorded revenue of €3.9 billion. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

