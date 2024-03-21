General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Signs a Memorandum of Understanding With Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

Collaboration Will Fast-Track Technologies, Materials for Nuclear Reactor Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / General Atomics (GA) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) to investigate collaborative project opportunities to support United Arab Emirates (UAE) nuclear energy programs. Representatives from both companies signed the MOU while attending the CERAWeek Conference in Houston, TX.





General Atomics Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

Scott Forney (left), President of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, and His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation





Under the MOU, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS), a group operating within GA, and ENEC will conduct detailed discussions covering several projects, including opportunities to utilize GA-EMS' SiGA® cladding for nuclear reactor applications and Fast Modular Nuclear Reactor designs. Silicon carbide cladding will improve the safety and affordability of existing light water reactors, as well as minimize outage time. Additionally, this innovative material is critical for the Department of Energy-funded Fast Modular Reactor (FMR) design and other advanced or Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) that use high temperature to achieve high efficiency in production of electricity.

"We look forward to working with ENEC to develop potential opportunities to fast-track the development of advanced fuels, silicon carbide cladding and new modular reactor designs to support the UAE's innovation-driven nuclear energy initiatives," stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "ENEC has extensive experience in developing nuclear programs and building and operating reactor systems to the highest standards of safety, quality, and security. We are committed to working with companies like ENEC, whose reputation for excellence is synergistic with ours, to deliver these revolutionary technologies to greatly enhance the safety, durability, performance, and economics of nuclear energy systems."

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: "Having successfully developed the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the largest single source of clean electricity in the UAE, we are now focused on building international partnerships to drive innovation and R&D in new clean energy solutions. The Barakah Plant is a catalyst for a new era of technological advancement and cooperation on a global level to collectively take us closer to our Net Zero targets. We look forward to working with General Atomics to identify areas of potential collaboration to drive progress within the international nuclear energy industry."

