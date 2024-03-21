Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces that further to the news releases dated March 14, 2024 and March 15, 2024, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 4,500,000 ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $112,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general and administrative purposes.

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. Rockland is focused on its district scale (41,520 acres) land position prospective for lithium in mining friendly Utah, USA. Other assets include an option on the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are located in Sonora, Mexico as well as an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

Mike England

CEO and Director

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

