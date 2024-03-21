Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP3P | ISIN: CA7736671008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKLAND RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKLAND RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2024 | 21:02
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces that further to the news releases dated March 14, 2024 and March 15, 2024, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 4,500,000 ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $112,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general and administrative purposes.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. Rockland is focused on its district scale (41,520 acres) land position prospective for lithium in mining friendly Utah, USA. Other assets include an option on the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are located in Sonora, Mexico as well as an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike England
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.