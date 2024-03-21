Evergreen Podcasts Joins Forces With Next Chapter to Elevate Award-Winning Shows

Hit Podcasts, Including The 500, Unite with Evergreen Network

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Next Chapter Podcasts, an esteemed independent podcast producer. From the creative minds behind narratives like the clash between the swashbuckling Captain Henry Morgan and the Spanish Empire and the ongoing exploration of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time comes an exciting new chapter! Evergreen Podcasts and Next Chapter Podcasts have joined forces to propel the growth of The 500, BEEF with Briget Todd, Indecent, In the Cards, Thick Skin, and How I Got Greenlit.

"We launched Next Chapter to elevate bold, authentic voices, working with former professional athletes, comedians, historians, and journalists," explained Next Chapter Founder and CEO Jeremiah Tittle. "The partnership with Evergreen excites us for the future as we seek to expand our reach and align with brands who believe in our mission."

The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers is a weekly odyssey through Rolling Stone's prestigious 500 Greatest Albums list. Meyers, the creator of Comedy Central's The Comedy Jam, is joined by co-host Jeremiah Tittle, Next Chapter's Founder & CEO, and guests like Bill Burr, John Stamos, and Wanda Sykes for an hour of "uproarious laughter and soul-searching humanity."

BEEF with Bridget Todd returns for a second season! Todd, a former Howard University professor, delves into the entrepreneurial feuds that shaped history, from the Great Bone Wars to the rivalry between Dear Abby and Ask Ann Landers. Her tactful approach makes BEEF a must-listen for those fascinated by the human stories behind business battles.

Indecent with Kiki Andersen is a fearless exploration of society's taboos through the lens of comedy, from sex and politics to religious boundaries. Andersen's conversations with comedians, psychologists, and experts peel back the wallpaper of polite society, challenging listeners to confront what's off-limits and who gets to decide.

"We are delighted to welcome Next Chapter's shows to the network," said Samantha Maloy, Marketing Director at Evergreen Podcasts. "Adding their content from talented creators aligns with our mission to deliver thought-provoking programming across genres!"

About Next Chapter Podcasts

Next Chapter is an independent podcast production house dedicated to original, authentic storytelling. We are a team of producers, sound designers, engineers, and artists with the unique experience to excel in podcast production from concept to creation. We are an organization looking to make the world a better place and lift marginalized communities through the spoken word. Learn more at ncpodcasts.com.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. Evergreen is a full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from music, true crime, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

