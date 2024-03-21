Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
20.03.24
20:16 Uhr
29,520 Euro
+0,040
+0,14 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2024 | 21:26
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2024.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors
Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com		 Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

