SimpliGov LLC: David O'Connell Appointed as CEO of SimpliGov

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / SimpliGov, a leader in digital forms, workflow automation and electronic signature solutions for state and local government, today announced that David O'Connell has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. O'Connell formerly held the position of Chief Technology Officer. His promotion was formalized on March 18, 2024.





David O'Connell





O'Connell brings expertise and vision in building uniquely valuable products for our customers which deliver exceptional business results with unparalleled efficiency in delivering return on investment.

O'Connell held various technology and leadership roles at D3 and SpendVu, building data marketing systems and supply chain value management systems. Prior to joining SimpliGov, O'Connell was Chief Information Officer at ThinkSmart LLC, a rapid-growth form and workflow automation platform for the legal industry. He was instrumental in the conception and management of the company's technology infrastructure, information security, product design and development, and roadmap. ThinkSmart LLC was acquired by Mitratech in 2018.

O'Connell has led the SimpliGov technology team through the purposeful evolution of a world-class infrastructure, improved and implemented best-in-class information security programs, and spearheads system reliability, product design and development and the strategic roadmap. He prioritizes strong customer relationships as foundational for the successful evolution of SimpliGov.

O'Connell's dedication to building an industry-leading product, supported by unmatched development and services, has driven the company's impressive growth, including a 62% revenue increase from 2023 to 2024, with 2024 on track to be an equally impressive growth year as SimpliGov continues to add larger state enterprise deals while at the same time serving larger local markets.

The SimpliGov network processes millions of transactions daily, with seamless scalability that rises to the highest security standards, establishing itself as a prominent competitor in the process automation market.

"David's efficiency and effectiveness is exceptional," said Michael Concannon, Co-Founder of SimpliGov. "Our success to date is attributed to David's work in building a feature-rich, highly scalable platform combined with his detailed knowledge of every one of our over eighty customers and their unique implementations. David knows our business, and our customer's business, and has made himself available to all our customers. I expect he will continue to make himself available to all our customers as the CEO. There is none more qualified to ensure our customer's success."

"We are pleased to recognize David for his accomplishments; he's a phenomenal leader who will continue to drive incredible success for our customers through product innovation," said Paul Hirner, Co-Founder of SimpliGov. "SimpliGov has never been more relevant in state and local government, and David will deliver the strategies that will lead to continual growth and development of the company."

Concannon and Hirner will remain active with SimpliGov in advisory roles and as members of the Board of Directors.

"I am excited to continue to bring SimpliGov forward as a customer-centric organization, helping those with a vision of improving e-government services for both their internal employees and residents. Under my stewardship, SimpliGov will bring lean principles to the fore, helping our customers improve operations and drive efficiency despite tighter budgets and evolving user expectations."

About SimpliGov

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructure, and the intuitive no-code platform includes SimpliSign, the e-signature solution that is purpose-built for government. Visit us online at https://simpligov.com.

