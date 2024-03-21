Bob's Watches Partners With Fred Segal to Showcase Certified Pre-Owned Rolex Timepieces

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Bob's Watches, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned luxury watches including Rolex, Cartier, and OMEGA, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Fred Segal, the iconic fashion retailer renowned for its influence on Los Angeles style. This collaboration will bring Bob's Watches' extensive collection of used Rolex and other brand timepieces to both Fred Segal's e-commerce platform and their Southern and Northern California stores in West Hollywood, Malibu, Studio City, and Marin County.

Bob's Watches has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction in the pre-owned luxury watch market. By joining forces with Fred Segal, a renowned destination for cutting-edge fashion and lifestyle experiences, Bob's Watches aims to provide a unique and immersive shopping experience for watch enthusiasts.

Carol Altieri, Principal and COO of Bob's Watches, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to bring the world of pre-owned Rolex watches to Fred Segal, a brand synonymous with style and innovation. Our collaboration will offer customers the opportunity to discover and acquire timeless timepieces with confidence and convenience."

In support of this exciting venture, Jeff Lotman, CEO of Fred Segal, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Fred Segal has always been dedicated to curating a diverse and exceptional selection for our customers. The addition of Bob's Watches and their high-quality pre-owned Rolex collection aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique and exclusive offerings."

The collaboration between Bob's Watches and Fred Segal opens up new possibilities for watch enthusiasts and collectors, allowing them to explore and acquire exclusive pre-owned Rolex watches in a setting known for its trendsetting retail experiences.

About Bob's Watches

Bob's Watches is the leading online marketplace for buying and selling certified pre-owned Rolex watches, Omega, Cartier, and other luxury watch brands. With a focus on transparency, authenticity, and exceptional customer service, Bob's Watches has become the trusted destination for watch enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

About Fred Segal

FRED SEGAL is the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the LA Look and sparked a revolutionary shift in style, changing retail and pop culture forever. Pioneering the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, the brand is built on heritage, inclusivity, and love.

The FRED SEGAL legacy is sustained by always staying ahead with innovative lines and collaborations with designers, artists and emerging brands to create unique capsules, cultural conversations and immersive experiences. Now owned by Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons, FRED SEGAL opened its Sunset Boulevard Flagship in 2018, and has since expanded to Malibu, Las Vegas, Studio City and Asia.

