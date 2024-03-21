PropertyRadar, Inc.: PropertyRadar Introduces Radar AI, an AI List-Building Assistant Aimed At Streamlining Small Business Marketing

The world's most powerful property and property owner platform is now even easier to use with the introduction of Radar AI.

TRUCKEE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform that small businesses use to discover, understand, and connect with new customers, has announced the launch of its multi-language AI assistant, Radar AI, to deliver the power of public records data to real estate professionals and local businesses with ease.

Designed to streamline the process of building hyperlocal lead lists, Radar AI assists users in taking advantage of PropertyRadar's extensive property, owner, and filtering criteria, leveraging OpenAI technology to transform common descriptions of ideal prospects into lists of new revenue-generating opportunities.

With over 150 million properties across its database, PropertyRadar harnesses the power of public records, delivering the most extensive filtering criteria of its kind, with more search possibilities, targeting filters, and specific parameters than any other product on the market.

While this has aided PropertyRadar in becoming an invaluable resource to thousands of real estate professionals, Radar AI has been developed to not only expedite this list-building even further, providing users time back to follow up on the personalized leads they retrieve from the platform, but to also make the platform fundamentally more accessible to small local businesses.

With Radar AI, users can create their ideal list by simply describing their preferred prospects, which are then transformed into criteria that quickly and effectively identify properties and homeowners that match.

"Our users are here to find leads and win new opportunities," notes Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar. "Radar AI helps them do this, allowing them to discover new ideas and lead generation strategies in the process.

"Lead generation is the biggest lever to small business success. We want to do everything in our power to simplify the process and empower our users to achieve their goals faster."

Better yet? The AI assistant continuously learns from user interactions, refining its capabilities and improving its performance over time.

Now live across both PropertyRadar desktop and mobile applications, Hockridge explains that the ultimate vision is for Radar AI to become a trusted consultant, continuously expediting search times and paving the way for effortless user interactions.

"We see Radar AI as a valuable partner for our customers," adds Hockridge. "It has the power to allow each user to get hyper-specific about the kinds of prospects they need while not adding research time that takes them away from customer connections."

Radar AI is currently in Beta, and user feedback is highly encouraged to improve its responses and functionality.

To learn more about Radar AI, visit www.propertyradar.com/radar-ai.

About PropertyRadar

Since 2007, thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar to accelerate their growth through lead-generation opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar makes available the same customer and market information that big businesses leverage daily in an affordable, small-business-friendly platform.? For more information and a free trial, visit www.propertyradar.com.

Contact Information

Erin McFarlane

marketing@propertyradar.com

(530) 550-8801

SOURCE: PropertyRadar, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.