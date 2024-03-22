Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Talkoot, the leader in AI-powered product storytelling, and ShotFlow, experts and systems for enterprise visual content production, today announced a strategic partnership to provide an integrated solution that streamlines the end-to-end product content production process for enterprise retailers.

This partnership combines Talkoot's strength in automating the production of high-converting product copy with ShotFlow's capabilities in managing complex visual enterprise content production workflows. Combined, the two platforms provide a powerful solution to help brands efficiently create, manage, and optimize product content across channels.

For most enterprise retailers, product imagery and written content are created in two separate workstreams, by different teams on different timelines, referencing different source data.

Leveraging this combined solution, visual production and writing teams can collaborate synchronously and asynchronously, with access to the same source data, to ensure that together they're creating a more powerful and cohesive product experience for shoppers across every retail endpoint.

"We're thrilled to partner with ShotFlow to jointly solve the growing challenge enterprises face to produce the quality and volume of content today's consumers demand," said Brian Hennessy, CEO and Founder of Talkoot. "Our specialized platforms work seamlessly together to deliver unparalleled efficiency, quality and scale for our customers."

The partnership recognizes that the industry has moved beyond the fantasy of a single-source of truth for all brand content workflows. "What brands need today is a single flow of truth. And that flow needs to pass through many domain specific solutions," stated Brian in a recently released discussion with ShotFlow here.

"Talkoot is the perfect partner for us as we help global brands master their complete content lifecycle," said Eric Fulmer, CEO and Founder of ShotFlow. "Integrating our operating system with Talkoot's AI copy generation platform capacities enables retail brands to connect the most sophisticated solutions for today's enterprise content production requirements."

The integrated Talkoot and ShotFlow offering is positioned to optimize content operations for complex, data-driven enterprises struggling to keep up with consumer demand for more personalized and relevant content across channels.

About Talkoot

Talkoot is the most powerful and complete AI product storytelling platform for ecommerce. Content produced in Talkoot drives billions of dollars of revenue for the world's most loved brands. Find out more at Talkoot.com.

About ShotFlow

ShotFlow offers an enterprise content production platform to manage complex creative workflows from concept to completion. The platform oversees studio operations, production planning, asset organization and more. Learn more at ShotFlow.com.

Media contact:

