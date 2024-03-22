Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steppe Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an amended and restated gold prepay agreement (the "Prepay Agreement") with Triple Flag International Ltd. ("Triple Flag") for an additional advance under its previously negotiated short-term gold prepay facility (the "Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility").

Under the terms of the Prepay Agreement, Triple Flag has advanced additional funds of US$5 million to Steppe Gold or one of its affiliates. The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility will be repaid by the Company over five months, commencing on August 15, 2024, with five equal monthly deliveries of 530 oz of gold for a total of 2,650 oz delivered.

The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility provides additional, non-dilutive liquidity for the Company as it navigates the end of the winter production period and it continues final due diligence on the previously announced acquisition of Boroo Gold.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

