World's first mobile baseball game with multiple partnerships with MLB, KBO, CPBL leagues

New York Yankees outfielder "Aaron Judge" appointed as the official model of "Fantastic Baseball"

Global launch today March 21st, 2024

Leading global game developer Wemade is thrilled to announce the launch of "Fantastic Baseball", a revolutionary mobile game developed in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), and the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). "Fantastic Baseball" is set to redefine the mobile sports gaming landscape with its unique multi-league integration and the endorsement of baseball superstar Aaron Judge as the cover athlete.

"Fantastic Baseball" emerges as the first mobile game to feature an exclusive partnership with MLB, MLBPI, CPBL, and KBO, offering an authentic baseball experience that spans the globe. This groundbreaking game allows players to customize their teams with a mix of talents from these premier leagues, offering unparalleled strategic depth and engagement.

Unmatched Realism and Accessibility

"Fantastic Baseball" is designed to be accessible to fans of all ages and skill levels, from casual enthusiasts to hardcore baseball fans. The game boasts easy-to-learn mechanics and a variety of modes, including single-player challenges, player vs. player (PvP) seasons, and special events that capture the spirit of competition and community.

A New Era of Mobile Baseball

"Wemade is proud to partner with MLB, MLBPI, CPBL, and KBO to bring 'Fantastic Baseball' to fans around the world," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "It's a must-play for baseball fans everywhere." The game introduces innovative features such as the Slugger Showdown and Challenge Mode, providing diverse gameplay experiences. Players can look forward to engaging in simulated matches, strategic team building, and exciting competitions for in-game rewards.

About WEMADE

WEMADE stands as a global enterprise dedicated to transforming infinite imagination into reality with its business focused on the three key areas of gaming, intellectual property licensing, and blockchain. A leader in Korea's world-class gaming industry with over two decades of expertise, WEMADE is the owner of the MIR series original IP that has gained explosive worldwide popularity and long-term box office success.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The MLBPA (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active MLB players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by MLB players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and Twitter.

