Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA), a leading provider of photonics semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for datacom, telecom, automotive and industrial automation, will showcase its first AI and advanced vision product lines at the upcoming OFC Conference in San Diego. In addition, Enablence will feature an extended roadmap of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) based devices designed for optical computing, high-channel density optical interconnectivity, and LiDAR. At OFC, Enablence will preview new optics solutions that deliver high-power handling capacity, exceptionally low loss, and efficient use of space to deliver interposers and flat performance NxN routers previously not possible in the industry.

OFC 2024

Meet us at Booth Number 1251

At OFC on Thursday, April 4th Enablence Technologies' Todd Haugen will join AFL Global, Lumentum, Infinera, VIAVI Solutions on a Lightwave Magazine industry panel to discuss how AI is transforming the optical and networking industry. AI is fast becoming a driving force for innovation within the networking industry. According to Lightwave, the AI market will easily surpass $306 Billion in 2024. Panellists will discuss a range of key insights derived from a new comprehensive AI survey conducted at OFC 2024. This is designed to help understand AI's role in shaping the future of networking. From redefining capacity to enabling proactive network management, AI is transforming traditional service providers and data center capabilities.

"AI is reshaping the optical industry in three critical areas," commented Todd Haugen, CEO Enablence Technologies. "Overall network capacity will increase as large language models (LLMs) or other generative AI models proliferate, and this will drive demand for networking optics. Demand for high bandwidth, low latency intra-rack connectivity will also accelerate. LLM training is performed by data centers with racks upon racks of GPU pods (AI compute) that need massive amounts of high bandwidth, low latency interconnectivity," noted Haugen. "Co-packaged optics (CPOs) and NxN routers will emerge to address this need. The rate of GPU deployment to provide AI computing is accelerating as companies like Nvidia increase production volumes and drive interconnect demand."

"Finally, the need for high throughput, low power AI computing inside the chassis will also quickly emerge. Companies such as Lightmatter.ai with its Envise product line are already bringing optics inside the chassis, significantly increasing throughput while dramatically decreasing power consumption and heat generation," added Haugen.

According to Enablence Technologies, the demand for optics generated by AI in all three of these areas will also re-shape how optics companies invest in R&D. It will drive unprecedented growth in optics over the next 10 years. "We are already working with customers in each of these three areas to accelerate AI transformation," said Haugen. At OFC, Enablence will demonstrate exceptionally low loss NxN routers with flat spectral performance across all channels previously not possible in the industry. The demonstration leverages the latest tuneable laser from Freedom Photonics, the FP4209, Fast Random-Access Tuneable Laser (InstaTune). This compact, self-contained, tuneable laser module can emit any wavelength within the specified range and resolution with usec switching times and is currently available in the C-band with future availability in the O- / L- / U-bands. Documentation for both products will be available at the Enablence booth, 1251.

About Enablence

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with US operations in Fremont, California, the Company designs, manufactures, and sells advanced optical components, primarily in the form of planar light wave circuits (PLC), LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips and artificial intelligence (AI). Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California with design centers in Canada and China, supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.enablence.com/.

# # #

For more information contact:

Media and Market Analysts

Alison Parnell

Hill & Kincaid Marketing & PR

Press@hillandkincaid.com

Investor Relations

Ali Mahdavi, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

am@spinnakercmi.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202766

SOURCE: Enablence Technologies Inc.