Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes re-election of the board of directors.

The general meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerasa.com.

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is Monday, April 15, 2024, at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

- Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Executive Remuneration Report 2023
- Proposal from the Nomination Committee 2024

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available on www.akerasa.com.

Investors contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3949717

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3949717/2687940.pdf

Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3949717/80a2a426df3a14eb.pdf

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3949717/aca50a2d1c1c26b1.pdf

Executive Remuneration Report for 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3949717/9022359d81a16f69.pdf

Proposal from the nomination committee Aker ASA 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-302096789.html

