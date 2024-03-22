Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:04 Uhr
51,70 Euro
-1,05
-1,99 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8552,0009:14
51,9051,9509:14
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 07:36
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA releases 2023 Annual report

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2023 which also includes the Corporate Governance report and the Sustainability statement for 2023. The Annual report and ESEF format are attached to this release and are also available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-releases-2023-annual-report,c3949721

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3949721/2687983.pdf

Aker ASA Årsrapport 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3949721/2687984.zip

aker-2023-12-31-no.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3949721/a4cbd99dc6820a69.pdf

Aker ASA Annual Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-releases-2023-annual-report-302096794.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.