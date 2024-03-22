The Indian manufacturer said its new TOPCon panels are built with 144 half-cut solar cells designed with 16 busbars. The temperature coefficient is -0. 29% per C. From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Citizen Solar has presented a new solar modules series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The company offers the new n-type bifacial module in several versions with power ratings of 570 W to 590 W and efficiencies ranging from 20. 07% and 22. 84%. The modules are built with 144 half-cut solar cells designed with 16 busbars. The temperature coefficient is -0. 29% per ...

