Gas and electricity company APA Group has launched Australia's largest remote-grid solar farm, announcing the official opening of the 88 MW Dugald River Solar Farm in outback Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Gas and electricity company APA Group has switched on Australia's largest remote-grid solar photovoltaic plant. The 88 MW Dugald River Solar Farm, formerly known as the Mica Creek Solar Farm, comprises 180,000 panels spread across 200 hectares of land near APA's Diamantina gas power station outside Mount Isa in northwest Queensland. The estimated $150 million power plant is capable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...