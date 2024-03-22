By agreeing to limit exports to the grid at peak generation hours, distributed energy resources like rooftop solar and energy storage can now avoid delays and costly infrastructure upgrades. From pv magazine USA The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has passed a decision allowing distributed renewable energy resources like residential solar and battery energy storage to interconnect to the grid without triggering grid impacts that require costly infrastructure upgrades. Under the rulemaking decision, distributed resources can interconnect as a Limited Generation Profile (LGP). This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...