Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:06
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fostering Trust in Crypto: Bybit CEO Advocates Integrity & Collaboration at DACOM Singapore

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pleased to share the key insights shared by its Co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, during his participation in a keynote session at DACOM Singapore 2024. Zhou's contributions delved into Bybit's strategic focus on user experience, commitment to market integrity, and proactive engagement with regulatory bodies amidst the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency industry.

Addressing Misconceptions and Fostering Understanding

Zhou addressed prevalent misunderstandings surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) and its relationship with traditional financial systems. He highlighted the industry's efforts to bridge the gap and collaborate with regulators, emphasizing the value proposition of cryptocurrencies as a choice, particularly for regions with struggling traditional financial infrastructures.

Navigating Regulatory Terrain

Zhou reiterated Bybit's proactive stance towards regulatory engagement, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks. He emphasized the significance of maintaining market integrity and preventing manipulative practices, especially given Bybit's focus on serving institutional clients.

Institutional Adaptability and Industry Outlook

Offering insights into the future trajectory of the industry, Zhou predicted a continued increase in institutional participation and a growing trend towards self-custody among retail investors. He stressed the importance of agile decision-making and adaptability in navigating the dynamic landscape, underscoring Bybit's commitment to evolving alongside market demands.

Hybrid Solutions and Interoperability in DeFi

Zhou emphasized the dynamic evolution of decentralized finance, asserting, "The landscape isn't solely defined by full decentralization or complete centralization. Rather, there exists a diverse spectrum of hybrid DeFi models." He underscored the industry's trajectory towards interconnectedness and interoperability, highlighting hybrid solutions as pivotal in bridging conventional and decentralized financial frameworks.

Collaborative Growth Initiatives

Zhou reiterated the importance of collaboration with regulatory authorities, particularly central banks, in facilitating licensing procedures and enabling financial service innovation. He acknowledged the challenges inherent in engaging with regulators across various jurisdictions, highlighting the imperative of collaboration and compliance to foster industry growth and legitimacy.

Shaping a Resilient Cryptocurrency Future

Bybit's participation at DACOM Singapore 2024 exemplifies its dedication to enhancing user experience, addressing regulatory challenges, and driving the continued evolution of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Fostering Trust in Crypto: Bybit CEO Advocates Integrity & Collaboration at DACOM Singapore

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368336/Fostering_Trust_Crypto_Bybit_CEO_Advocates_Integrity___Collaboration_DACOM.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4607096/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fostering-trust-in-crypto-bybit-ceo-advocates-integrity--collaboration-at-dacom-singapore-302096737.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.