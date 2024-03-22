Anzeige
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:06
42 Leser



Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

22 March 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Notice of Results and Rescheduled Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC is pleased to announce that Ben Goldsmith and Luciano Suana will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Monday, 22ndApril 2024, 15:00 BST.

Please note that this presentation is a reschedule of the previously organised event that was due to take place on 17thApril 2024 in order for it to coincide with the expected publication of the Company's Annual Report.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 21stApril 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/menhaden-resource-efficiency-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact:

IR@frostrow.com

Tel: 0203 709 2405

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary


