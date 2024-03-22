Anzeige
22.03.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (86/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Essity Aktiebolag ser. B (ESSITB) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 7.75, gross return futures in Novo Nordisk A/S ser. B (NOVOB)
due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 6.40, gross return futures in Danske Bank
A/S (DANSKE) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.50, gross return forwards in
Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.92, gross return
futures/forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
10.45, gross return futures in Jyske Bank A/S (JYSK) due to an ordinary
dividend of DKK 7.78, gross return futures in Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an
ordinary dividend of DKK 30.56. The re-calculation is effective from the
ex-date, March 22, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

