NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (86/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Essity Aktiebolag ser. B (ESSITB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.75, gross return futures in Novo Nordisk A/S ser. B (NOVOB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 6.40, gross return futures in Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.50, gross return forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.92, gross return futures/forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 10.45, gross return futures in Jyske Bank A/S (JYSK) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.78, gross return futures in Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 30.56. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 22, 2024. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "Z" or "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206139