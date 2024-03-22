Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
22.03.2024 | 08:31
SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution Update

DJ SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution Update 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution Update 
22-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
Fifth Capital Distribution Update 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the capital distribution announced on 
19 March 2024, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 21 March 2024 on a pro rata basis 
24,110,333 SEREF shares at a price of GBP1.0369 per share. 
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of 
shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 28 March 2024. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 28 March 2024. 
Following the redemption, the Company has 270,178,206 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 
270,178,206. The new ISIN, GG00BRC3R375, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been 
enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 22 March 2024. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BRC3R375 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  311258 
EQS News ID:  1864715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

