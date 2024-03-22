Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:04 Uhr
1,612 Euro
+0,028
+1,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
22.03.2024 | 08:31
75 Leser
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
22 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.634     GBP1.400 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.616     GBP1.368 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.62508    GBP1.386880

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,197,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1848       1.622         XDUB      08:51:14      00069312222TRLO0 
4964       1.622         XDUB      08:51:14      00069312223TRLO0 
1617       1.618         XDUB      08:53:09      00069312263TRLO0 
6381       1.618         XDUB      08:53:09      00069312264TRLO0 
4027       1.616         XDUB      09:16:59      00069313112TRLO0 
949       1.616         XDUB      09:44:38      00069314007TRLO0 
2625       1.616         XDUB      09:44:38      00069314008TRLO0 
3104       1.622         XDUB      12:41:35      00069319725TRLO0 
879       1.622         XDUB      12:41:35      00069319726TRLO0 
2652       1.622         XDUB      12:41:35      00069319727TRLO0 
1541       1.622         XDUB      12:41:35      00069319728TRLO0 
2474       1.630         XDUB      13:52:12      00069322027TRLO0 
3562       1.630         XDUB      14:05:26      00069322683TRLO0 
1287       1.630         XDUB      14:53:08      00069325075TRLO0 
5022       1.630         XDUB      14:53:08      00069325076TRLO0 
5981       1.630         XDUB      15:03:34      00069325813TRLO0 
4259       1.634         XDUB      15:55:07      00069328196TRLO0 
2511       1.634         XDUB      15:55:07      00069328197TRLO0 
399       1.630         XDUB      15:55:31      00069328205TRLO0 
3918       1.630         XDUB      15:55:38      00069328210TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1755       136.80        XLON      08:23:53      00069311443TRLO0 
5500       137.40        XLON      08:23:53      00069311444TRLO0 
695       138.00        XLON      08:53:09      00069312261TRLO0 
6627       138.00        XLON      08:53:09      00069312262TRLO0 
489       138.60        XLON      11:47:40      00069317696TRLO0 
2637       138.60        XLON      11:47:40      00069317697TRLO0 
2944       138.60        XLON      11:47:40      00069317698TRLO0 
540       138.60        XLON      11:47:40      00069317699TRLO0 
1437       139.40        XLON      14:05:26      00069322681TRLO0 
2873       139.40        XLON      14:05:26      00069322682TRLO0 
3270       139.00        XLON      14:07:17      00069322939TRLO0 
5205       139.60        XLON      14:53:08      00069325074TRLO0 
2393       140.00        XLON      15:51:47      00069328039TRLO0 
17        139.60        XLON      16:02:05      00069328512TRLO0 
1377       139.60        XLON      16:08:06      00069329099TRLO0 
430       139.60        XLON      16:10:12      00069329405TRLO0 
1811       140.00        XLON      16:12:35      00069329684TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311249 
EQS News ID:  1864743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

