Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Karnell Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, 22 March 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Karnell Group AB (ticker name: KARNEL B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Karnell Group is a small cap company within the Industrials sector. It is the third company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024. Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group. The Company applies a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy to invest in industrial technology product companies and niched manufacturers at attractive valuations and thereafter develop these businesses by leveraging the Group's tools and expertise. For more information "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a significant and exciting milestone in our history and we are very pleased with the great interest we have seen among both institutions and private investors. I now look forward to working with our new and existing shareholders to continue our growth journey and strengthen Karnell's position as a leading industrial technology group," CEO Petter Moldenius of Karnell Group comments. "We extend our warm congratulations to Karnell Group on the successful completion of their IPO which represents also the first IPO on Nasdaq European markets this year," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "It is our pleasure to welcome them to our Main Market, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.