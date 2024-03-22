Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 08:34
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Karnell Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, 22 March 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Karnell Group AB (ticker name: KARNEL B) will commence today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Karnell Group is a small cap company within the
Industrials sector. It is the third company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024. 

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group. The Company applies a
systematic and proactive acquisition strategy to invest in industrial
technology product companies and niched manufacturers at attractive valuations
and thereafter develop these businesses by leveraging the Group's tools and
expertise. For more information 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a significant and exciting milestone in our
history and we are very pleased with the great interest we have seen among both
institutions and private investors. I now look forward to working with our new
and existing shareholders to continue our growth journey and strengthen
Karnell's position as a leading industrial technology group," CEO Petter
Moldenius of Karnell Group comments. 

"We extend our warm congratulations to Karnell Group on the successful
completion of their IPO which represents also the first IPO on Nasdaq European
markets this year," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "It
is our pleasure to welcome them to our Main Market, and we look forward to
supporting them on their continued journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
