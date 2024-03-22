The US-based manufacturer said its new heat pump system has 5-ton capacity and a coefficient of performance of up to 3. 95. It uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and relies on DC inverter enhanced vapor injection (EVI) technology. US-based residential and commercial heating products manufacturer U. S. Boiler has launched a monobloc air-to-water heat pump for applications in residential buildings. The manufacturer stated the new hydronic system is suitable for either new buildings or retrofits and said it can also be used as a stand-alone heat source or in dual-fuel applications. It ...

