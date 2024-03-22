New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Recently, PaperTyper.net launched an AI essay writer tool to help students manage papers of various types. Now, with the help of this tool, students can get informative drafts within seconds and get on with their work effectively. AI Paper Writer is now available for every student to use.

Juli Sheller, a former student who struggled with writing essays, created and improved this AI essay writer to support students in the USA and Europe. The team worked hard to include features that students seek and exclude the blandness and vagueness of simple generators. "Academic writing is always so complex. It consists of researching, writing, proofreading, editing, and citing," said Juli Sheller. "Naturally, the team wanted to offer students a tool that could lighten their burden in researching, writing, and proofreading stages. That's how the idea to create this generator appeared." AI Essay Generator provides only the necessary support that students can use for their own work.

Essay Generator works on AI algorithms that have been thoroughly tested. Students can start using it right away, even without signing up. They use it because it's:

Quick and easy : "It needs only several seconds to understand prompts and makes essays-examples with the number of words the user sets," said one of the tool's developers. "It's suitable for students who need an example or draft fast."

Solid sample: "The student will get a well-researched example on a chosen topic," continued the developer. "Even if they provide only keywords, the AI generator will still gather necessary information from different sources. But it's important to avoid vagueness."

If a customer signs up for a website account, they can try out the pro version of the generator. With this version, they also can write outlines, creative stories, articles, and more on complex topics of any length. Students don't need any special training or tech skills to use the tool.

The customer has 500 free words to try out the brand-new tool. That's enough to see how well the AI essay writer works with papers. If they need more words, they can buy a subscription.

"While testing the generator, the developers tried to think of students' daily writing problems," said one of the team members. "Students have countless tasks of various types. And not always they know how to do them properly."

That's why the team made sure to include:

Creative Writing - AI generator will spice up student's ideas and thinking if they have problems with creativity.

Outline - this option helps structure an essay when a student isn't sure how to combine information they already have.

Brainstorming - this generation provides the foundation for a paper if a student knows nothing about a given topic.

Blog Posts - sometimes a student may need a simple article for college or personal blogs, and even here they may need inspiration and guidance if they only start doing such tasks.

and, of course, essays.

About

PaperTyper exists for students and because of students. That's why the team wants to make sure it can help them every time they seek academic writing help.

This AI tool offers writing and editing help for students who want to manage their writing tasks quickly. Such an AI tool can come in handy when students are snowed under countless tasks. With just a few minutes of their time, students can generate their essays and continue refining them to add their personal touch.

Contact:

support@papertyper.net

Phone: 1-929-999-5211

New York, USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200287

SOURCE: PRNews OU