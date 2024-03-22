The German authorities say that around 40% of the 1. 07 GW of solar capacity installed in February came from unsubsidized PV systems. The country's cumumlative PV capacity reached 84. 88 GW at the end of the month. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said that developers installed 1,071. 3 MW of new PV capacity in February. This compares to 746 MW in February 2023 and 1. 42 GW in January of this year. In the first two months of 2024, developers installed 2. 43 GW of new PV capacity, which compares to around 1. 62 MW in the same period a year earlier. ...

