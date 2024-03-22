Royal Philips: Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024

March 22, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced it has convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2024 and published the agenda with explanatory notes.

As previously announced, the agenda includes:



Proposals to re-appoint Chairman Feike Sijbesma (Dutch, 1959) and Peter Löscher (Austrian, 1957) as members of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 7, 2024.

Proposal to appoint Charlotte Hanneman (Dutch, 1978) as member of the Board of Management, fulfilling the role of Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 1, 2024.

Proposal to appoint Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas (French, 1972) as new member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 7, 2024.

The agenda furthermore includes:

Proposals to adopt an amended Remuneration Policy for the Board of Management and an amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board.

A number of recurring items, such as the 2023 Remuneration Report as included in the Annual Report 2023 (advisory vote), and the proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend.





The AGM will be held at the Hotel Hilton Amsterdam, Apollolaan 138, Amsterdam on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, beginning at 14:00 CET.

The complete agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2023.

