Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2023.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
  • Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in pdf.
  • Corporate Governance report 2023

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-2023,c3950230

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/3950230/2688346.pdf

Copy of Hexagon Composites Annual and Sustainability report 2023.pdf

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/3950230/2688593.zip

hexagoncompositesasa-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950230/97c3d4a064422916.pdf

Corporate Governance report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-2023-302096875.html

