BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $49.5 million

Full-year 2023 revenue of $212.4 million, ahead of guidance of approximately $205 million

Cash and marketable securities of $143.6 million as of December 31, 2023, ahead of guidance of approximately $135 million

Completion of corporate restructuring program, allowing for both an improved cost structure and better organizational alignment

Successful execution of the North American limited commercial release of the enhanced AviClear product and business model offering during the fourth quarter of 2023

"Thanks to the hard work of the team, Cutera finished a challenging year with fourth quarter financial performance ahead of our guidance range, and we have also completed the key elements of our corporate restructuring, including a reduction in force, bringing critical manufacturing operations in-house, and a transition of our Skincare business," commented Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. "We are now squarely focused on our most important priorities, which are operational excellence and building a successful AviClear franchise across the globe."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $49.5 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue related to capital equipment systems declined 32%, while recurring sources of revenue declined 16%. AviClear revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.9 million.

Gross profit was $6.2 million, or 12.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a gross profit of $38.7 million, or 57.5% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $9.9 million, or 20.0% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $40.0 million, or 59.4% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit in the fourth quarter, on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis, was negatively affected by approximately $8.4 million, or 16.9% of revenue, of non-cash expense related to excess and obsolete inventory.

Operating expenses were $50.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $44.3 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $36.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $39.7 million for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income was a loss of $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash and marketable securities were $143.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $317.3 million as of December 31, 2022, and $179.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for the full-year 2023 was $212.4 million, a decrease of 16% compared to the full-year 2022. Revenue related to capital equipment systems declined 21%, while recurring sources of revenue declined 7%. Revenue excluding Skincare was $178.4 million and decreased 15% versus the prior year period.

Gross profit was $60.4 million or 28.4% of revenue, for the full-year 2023, compared to a gross profit of $139.8 million, or 55.4% of revenue, for the full-year 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $71.4 million, or 33.6% of revenue, for the full-year 2023, compared to $142.8 million, or 56.6% of revenue, for the full-year 2022.

Operating expenses were $203.4 million for the full-year 2023, compared to $178.0 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $157.1 million for the full-year 2023, compared to $150.0 million for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income was a loss of $85.7 million for the full-year 2023, compared to a loss of $7.2 million in the full-year 2022.

2024 Outlook

The Company expects 2024 annual revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million, including $4 million of Skincare revenue recorded through the February transition date, and ending 2024 with cash and marketable securities of approximately $55 million to $60 million.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for gross margin, gross margin rate, and operating income. Non-GAAP adjustments include depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs, stock-based compensation, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") implementation costs, certain legal and litigation costs, executive and other non-recurring severance costs, retention plan costs, expenses related to manufacturing agreement termination, and Board of Director legal and advisory fees. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that the Company may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP financial measure, also commonly known as adjusted EBITDA, as operating income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, ERP implementation costs, costs related to certain litigation, executive and non-recurring severance costs, retention plan costs, expenses related to manufacturing agreement termination, and legal and advisory fees related to litigation and shareholder activism.

Company management uses non-GAAP measures as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per share exclude the following:

Depreciation and amortization, including contract acquisition costs. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;

Stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the Company's employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expenses related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plans, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing, and terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;

ERP implementation costs. The Company has excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with its multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. The Company excludes these costs because it believes that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company's operating performance;

Certain legal and litigation costs. The Company has excluded costs incurred related to its litigation against Lutronic Aesthetics, which is not part of the Company's ordinary course of business. The Company's complaint against Lutronic alleges misappropriation of trade secrets, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), interference with contractual relations and other claims. The Company excludes these costs because this litigation is a result of a discrete event that was not part of the Company's business strategy, but has a significant effect on the results of operations. Its costs are incidental to and do not reflect the efficiencies and effectiveness of the Company's core operations;

Executive and other non-recurring severance costs. The Company has excluded costs associated with restructuring activities and the separation of its officers and other executives in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income. The Company has excluded restructuring costs because a restructuring represents a discrete event that signifies a change in the Company's strategy, but its costs are not indicative of the ongoing financial performance of the business. The Company excludes executive separation costs because executive separations are unpredictable and not part of the Company's business strategy but could have a significant impact on the results of operation;

Retention plan costs. The Company has excluded the expense related to a retention plan implemented in April 2023. Approximately $11 million was made available to sales personnel and key employees and will be paid in quarterly installments through October 2024. The Company has excluded expense related to this retention plan as such costs are not considered part of ongoing operations;

Expenses related to manufacturing agreement termination. The Company has excluded expenses related to a manufacturing agreement termination incurred as part of a settlement agreement related to the non-renewal of a manufacturing service agreement with Jabil Inc., a third-party manufacturing provider that manufactured excel V+ and AviClear devices for the Company. The Company excluded these costs because it believes that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company's operating performance; and

Board of Director legal and advisory fees. The Company has excluded costs associated with the litigation and shareholder activism related to its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. The Company excluded these costs as the costs do not relate to ongoing operations.

The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include but are not limited to, Cutera's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance, guidance and outlook, product launches and performance, trends, prospects, or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements, or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "foresee" or variations of these terms and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are several risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.

All statements made in this release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. We undertake no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this release. Our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 are not yet available. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,612 $ 145,924 Marketable securities - 171,390 Accounts receivable, net 43,371 45,562 Inventories, net 61,725 63,628 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 19,627 24,036 Restricted cash - 700 Total current assets 268,335 451,240 Long-term inventories, net 26,011 - Property and equipment, net 37,275 40,368 Deferred tax asset 579 590 Goodwill 1,339 1,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,055 12,831 Other long-term assets 11,575 14,620 Total assets $ 355,169 $ 520,988 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,829 $ 33,736 Accrued liabilities 51,930 57,452 Operating leases liabilities 2,441 2,810 Deferred revenue 10,422 11,841 Total current liabilities 84,622 105,839 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,494 1,657 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,887 11,352 Convertible notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 418,695 416,459 Other long-term liabilities 1,298 862 Total liabilities 514,996 536,169 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 131,496 125,406 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (94 ) Accumulated deficit (291,343 ) (140,513 ) Total stockholders' deficit (159,827 ) (15,181 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 355,169 $ 520,988

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Products $ 43,528 $ 61,601 $ 189,813 $ 228,796 Service 6,012 5,752 22,556 23,603 Total net revenue 49,540 67,353 212,369 252,399 Products 40,684 26,188 139,380 100,254 Service 2,615 2,416 12,576 12,316 Total cost of revenue 43,299 28,604 151,956 112,570 Gross margin 6,241 38,749 60,413 139,829 Gross margin % 12.6 % 57.5 % 28.4 % 55.4 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 24,412 28,514 113,003 106,947 Research and development 4,564 5,408 21,408 25,155 General and administrative 21,581 10,363 69,029 45,917 Total operating expenses 50,557 44,285 203,440 178,019 Loss from operations (44,316 ) (5,536 ) (143,027 ) (38,190 ) Interest and other income (expense), net Interest on convertible notes (2,944 ) (1,992 ) (11,780 ) (5,658 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - - (34,423 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (566 ) (438 ) (2,236 ) (1,355 ) Interest income, net 1,761 1,535 8,707 2,914 Other income (expense), net 1,604 (593 ) (960 ) (3,990 ) Loss before income taxes (44,461 ) (7,024 ) (149,296 ) (80,702 ) Income tax expense 769 764 1,534 1,638 Net loss $ (45,230 ) $ (7,788 ) $ (150,830 ) $ (82,340 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (2.27 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (7.59 ) $ (4.39 ) Diluted $ (2.27 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (7.59 ) $ (4.39 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 19,958 19,642 19,885 18,747 Diluted 19,958 19,642 19,885 18,747

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (45,230 ) $ (7,788 ) $ (150,830 ) $ (82,340 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,512 1,379 8,064 14,400 Depreciation and amortization 3,350 1,018 8,575 2,621 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,762 1,385 8,847 3,200 Amortization of debt issuance costs 566 438 2,236 1,355 Deferred tax assets (51 ) 36 11 188 Provision for credit losses 1,893 1,110 7,381 1,787 Loss on sale of property and equipment - 82 - 168 Accretion of discount on investment securities and investment income, net - - 1,048 - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - - 34,423 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,565 (10,796 ) (5,190 ) (15,900 ) Inventories, net 5,171 (7,690 ) 6,952 (36,305 ) Other current assets and prepaid expenses 10 (364 ) 4,362 (9,491 ) Other long-term assets (601 ) (4,447 ) (6,243 ) (8,091 ) Accounts payable (10,131 ) 537 (14,866 ) 20,979 Accrued liabilities 4,617 6,966 (6,346 ) 3,282 Operating leases, net (14 ) 10 (58 ) 56 Deferred revenue (1,192 ) 1,097 (1,582 ) 2,673 Net cash used in operating activities (33,773 ) (17,027 ) (137,639 ) (66,995 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (2,599 ) (8,591 ) (33,241 ) (22,698 ) Purchase of marketable investments - (77,202 ) (23,467 ) (233,511 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments - 111,000 193,903 62,027 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,599 ) 25,207 137,195 (194,182 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan - 1,036 1,323 2,723 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 120,000 - 360,000 Purchase of capped call - - - (31,671 ) Payment of issuance costs of capped call - (25,009 ) - (25,362 ) Payment of issuance costs of convertible notes - (3,600 ) - (11,202 ) Extinguishment of convertible notes - - - (45,777 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (24 ) (436 ) (3,297 ) (5,256 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (208 ) (127 ) (594 ) (518 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (232 ) 91,864 (2,568 ) 242,937 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,604 ) 100,044 (3,012 ) (18,240 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 180,216 46,580 146,624 164,864 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 143,612 $ 146,624 $ 143,612 $ 146,624

CUTERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except percentage data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change Twelve Months Ended % Change December 31, December 31, 2023 Vs December 31, December 31, 2023 Vs 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 Revenue By Geography: North America $ 22,292 $ 34,076 -34.6 % $ 106,786 $ 128,426 -16.9 % Japan 14,887 16,980 -12.3 % 52,134 64,920 -19.7 % Rest of World 12,361 16,297 -24.2 % 53,449 59,053 -9.5 % Total Net Revenue $ 49,540 $ 67,353 -26.4 % $ 212,369 $ 252,399 -15.9 % International as a percentage of total revenue 55.0 % 49.4 % 49.7 % 49.1 % Revenue By Product Category: Systems - North America $ 15,456 $ 25,684 -39.8 % $ 75,206 $ 99,267 -24.2 % - Rest of World (including Japan) 13,668 17,438 -21.6 % 55,322 65,292 -15.3 % Total Systems 29,124 43,122 -32.5 % 130,528 164,559 -20.7 % Consumables 5,116 6,702 -23.7 % 25,302 21,737 +16.4% Skincare 9,288 11,777 -21.1 % 33,983 42,500 -20.0 % Total Products 43,528 61,601 -29.3 % 189,813 228,796 -17.0 % Service 6,012 5,752 +4.5% 22,556 23,603 -4.4 % Total Net Revenue $ 49,540 $ 67,353 -26.4 % $ 212,369 $ 252,399 -15.9 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 45 $ 235 $ 751 $ 1,665 Sales and marketing 363 1,143 3,388 4,998 Research and development 152 (108 ) 1,082 2,405 General and administrative 952 109 2,843 5,332 $ 1,512 $ 1,379 $ 8,064 $ 14,400

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT, GROSS MARGIN AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT, GROSS MARGIN AND OPERATING INCOME (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Reported $ 6,241 12.6 % $ (44,316 ) Reported $ 60,413 28.4 % $ (143,027 ) Adjustments: Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 3,237 6.5 % 5,112 Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 9,205 4.3 % 17,422 Stock-based compensation 45 0.1 % 1,512 Stock-based compensation 751 0.4 % 8,064 ERP implementation costs - - 780 ERP implementation costs - - 3,525 Legal - - 864 Legal - - 2,472 Severance 337 0.7 % 1,132 Severance 607 0.3 % 2,023 Retention plan costs 34 0.1 % 1,029 Retention plan costs 129 0.1 % 5,367 Expenses related to manufacturing agreement termination - - 5,724 Expenses related to manufacturing agreement termination - - 5,724 Board of Directors legal and advisory fees - - 1,827 Board of Directors legal and advisory fees - - 11,566 Other adjustments - - 227 Other adjustments 307 0.1 % 1,213 Total adjustments 3,653 7.4 % 18,207 Total adjustments 10,999 5.2 % 57,376 Adjusted $ 9,894 20.0 % $ (26,109 ) Adjusted $ 71,412 33.6 % $ (85,651 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Reported $ 38,749 57.5 % $ (5,536 ) Reported $ 139,829 55.4 % $ (38,190 ) Adjustments: Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 997 1.5 % 2,479 Depreciation and amortization including contract acquisition costs 1,593 0.6 % 5,821 Stock-based compensation 235 0.3 % 1,379 Stock-based compensation 1,665 0.7 % 14,400 ERP implementation costs - - 1,498 ERP implementation costs - - 9,210 Legal - - 222 Legal - - 1,284 Severance - - 200 Severance 26 0.0 % 615 Other adjustments - - - Other adjustments (290 ) -0.1 % (290 ) Total adjustments 1,232 1.8 % 5,778 Total adjustments 2,994 1.2 % 31,040 Adjusted $ 39,981 59.4 % $ 242 Adjusted $ 142,823 56.6 % $ (7,150 )

