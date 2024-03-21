Anzeige
21.03.2024 | 21:30
McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of Fiscal 2024

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $25,815,000 as compared to $30,769,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1,636,000, or $.72 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,729,000, or $0.76 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58,641,000 as compared to $64,552,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,586,000, or $2.02 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues totaled $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $30.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.2 million as compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease in net revenues was spread across several western product lines and offset by an increase in our Dingo fashion brand. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $8.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $7.0 million as compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This is primarily because of increased margins on military boot sales driven by increased efficiency in our manufacturing facility, as well as newer military boot contracts with updated pricing.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased sales commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1.4 million as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58.6 million as compared to $64.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $49.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. While demand for the Laredo, Dan Post, and Eldorado brands has softened, we also missed some sales during the first six months of our fiscal year due to inventory shortages on select styles. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $15.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023 to $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $18.3 million, or 28.3%, for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This is primarily due to the improved margins on military boot sales as discussed above.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $12.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This decrease is mainly attributable to lower commissions because of the decrease in sales.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

On December 23, 2023, the company, through our affiliate American Mortgage and Investment Company and wholly owned subsidiary Hoke Development Company, signed a purchase sale agreement to sell approximately 262 acres in Berkeley Country Club located in Berkeley County, South Carolina to Berkeley Conservation Group LLC. The terms of the agreement provide for a sales price of $2,650,000 and a maximum due diligence period of 180 days prior to closing.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong as cash and cash equivalents remained consistent at $18.3 million for January 27, 2024 and July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $79.0 million at January 27, 2024.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at January 27, 2024. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, operating activities provided approximately $8.4 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $4.8 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided in operating activities totaled approximately $3.6 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by decreased inventory and accounts receivable.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $6.5 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.0 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








January 27,
2024


July 29,
2023


ASSETS





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


$18,274


$18,329






Equity investments


6,713


6,459






Debt securities


23,531


15,047






Accounts receivable, net


16,170


19,880






Inventories, net


19,797


21,914






Income tax receivable


138


370






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


598


317






Total current assets


85,221


82,316






Property and equipment, net


4,734


4,917






Other assets:










Deposits


13


14






Right to Use Asset


2,136


2,362






Real estate held for investment


2,848


3,036






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


7,821


8,236






Total assets


$97,776


$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








January 27,
2024


July 29,
2023


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:










Accounts payable


$3,301


$2,122






Accrued employee benefits


566


1,783






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


948


1,293






Lease liability


429


429






Other


945


878






Total current liabilities


6,189


6,505






Lease liability


1,707


1,933






Deferred tax liabilities


114


114






Total liabilities


8,010


8,552






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,895,949
shares, respectively


1,896


1,896






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 364,211 shares,
respectively


364


364






Retained earnings


87,506


84,657






Total shareholders' equity


89,766


86,917






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$97,776


$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


January 27,


January 28,


January 27,


January 28,

2024

2023

2024

2023









Net revenues

$25,815


$30,769


$58,641


$64,552









Cost of revenues

18,816


22,788


41,733


46,277









Gross profit

6,999


7,981


16,908


18,275









Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,580


6,134


11,583


12,180









Operating profit

1,419


1,847


5,325


6,095









Other income

852


456


916


267









Earnings before income taxes

2,271


2,303


6,241


6,362









Provision for income taxes

635


574


1,383


1,776









Net earnings

$1,636


$1,729


$4,858


$4,586

























Earnings per common share:
















Diluted earnings per share:








Class A

0.72


0.76


2.15


2.03

Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Class A

1,896,334


1,895,062


1,896,277


1,895,049

Class B

363,826


365,098


363,883


365,111

Total

2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 30, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$78,989









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







2,857

Balance, October 29, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$81,530









Conversion of Class B


100

-

(100)

-


-

to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)







(1,212)









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)







(233)









Net earnings







1,729

Balance, January 28, 2023


1,895,135

$1,895

365,025

$365

$0

$81,814











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 29, 2023


1,895,949

$1,896

364,211

$364

$0

$84,657









Conversion of Class B


385

-

(385)

-



to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







3,222

Balance, October 28, 2023


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,563









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)







(1,421)









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)







(272)









Net earnings







1,636

Balance, January 27, 2024


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,506

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Six Months Ended



January 27,


January 28,



2024

2023






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net earnings


$4,858


$4,586






Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
used in operating activities


3,584


(1,960)






Net cash provided by operating activities


8,442


2,626






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Proceeds from sale of land


1,985


-






Capital expenditures


(143)


(594)






Purchase of securities


(19,011)


(246)






Proceeds from sale of securities


10,681


10






Net cash used in investing activities


(6,488)


(830)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Dividends paid


(2,009)


(1,761)






Net cash used in financing activities


(2,009)


(1,761)






Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents


(55)


35






Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


18,329


15,315






Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$18,274


$15,350

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

