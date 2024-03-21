McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of Fiscal 2024

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $25,815,000 as compared to $30,769,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1,636,000, or $.72 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,729,000, or $0.76 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58,641,000 as compared to $64,552,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,586,000, or $2.02 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023
Consolidated net revenues totaled $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $30.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.2 million as compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease in net revenues was spread across several western product lines and offset by an increase in our Dingo fashion brand. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $8.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.
Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $7.0 million as compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This is primarily because of increased margins on military boot sales driven by increased efficiency in our manufacturing facility, as well as newer military boot contracts with updated pricing.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased sales commissions.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $1.4 million as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2023
Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $58.6 million as compared to $64.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $49.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. While demand for the Laredo, Dan Post, and Eldorado brands has softened, we also missed some sales during the first six months of our fiscal year due to inventory shortages on select styles. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $15.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023 to $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales.
Consolidated gross profit totaled $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $18.3 million, or 28.3%, for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This is primarily due to the improved margins on military boot sales as discussed above.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $12.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. This decrease is mainly attributable to lower commissions because of the decrease in sales.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023.
On December 23, 2023, the company, through our affiliate American Mortgage and Investment Company and wholly owned subsidiary Hoke Development Company, signed a purchase sale agreement to sell approximately 262 acres in Berkeley Country Club located in Berkeley County, South Carolina to Berkeley Conservation Group LLC. The terms of the agreement provide for a sales price of $2,650,000 and a maximum due diligence period of 180 days prior to closing.
Financial Condition and Liquidity
Our financial condition remained strong as cash and cash equivalents remained consistent at $18.3 million for January 27, 2024 and July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $79.0 million at January 27, 2024.
We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at January 27, 2024. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.
For the first six months of fiscal 2024, operating activities provided approximately $8.4 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $4.8 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided in operating activities totaled approximately $3.6 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by decreased inventory and accounts receivable.
Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $6.5 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.
Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.0 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.
We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
January 27,
July 29,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$18,274
$18,329
Equity investments
6,713
6,459
Debt securities
23,531
15,047
Accounts receivable, net
16,170
19,880
Inventories, net
19,797
21,914
Income tax receivable
138
370
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
598
317
Total current assets
85,221
82,316
Property and equipment, net
4,734
4,917
Other assets:
Deposits
13
14
Right to Use Asset
2,136
2,362
Real estate held for investment
2,848
3,036
Trademarks
2,824
2,824
Total other assets
7,821
8,236
Total assets
$97,776
$95,469
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
January 27,
July 29,
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$3,301
$2,122
Accrued employee benefits
566
1,783
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
948
1,293
Lease liability
429
429
Other
945
878
Total current liabilities
6,189
6,505
Lease liability
1,707
1,933
Deferred tax liabilities
114
114
Total liabilities
8,010
8,552
Shareholders' equity:
Common Stock:
Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
1,896
1,896
Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
364
364
Retained earnings
87,506
84,657
Total shareholders' equity
89,766
86,917
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$97,776
$95,469
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 27,
January 28,
January 27,
January 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
$25,815
$30,769
$58,641
$64,552
Cost of revenues
18,816
22,788
41,733
46,277
Gross profit
6,999
7,981
16,908
18,275
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,580
6,134
11,583
12,180
Operating profit
1,419
1,847
5,325
6,095
Other income
852
456
916
267
Earnings before income taxes
2,271
2,303
6,241
6,362
Provision for income taxes
635
574
1,383
1,776
Net earnings
$1,636
$1,729
$4,858
$4,586
Earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per share:
Class A
0.72
0.76
2.15
2.03
Class B
NA
NA
NA
NA
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Class A
1,896,334
1,895,062
1,896,277
1,895,049
Class B
363,826
365,098
363,883
365,111
Total
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, July 30, 2022
1,895,035
$1,895
365,125
$365
$0
$78,989
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
2,857
Balance, October 29, 2022
1,895,035
$1,895
365,125
$365
$0
$81,530
Conversion of Class B
100
-
(100)
-
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
(1,212)
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
(233)
Net earnings
1,729
Balance, January 28, 2023
1,895,135
$1,895
365,025
$365
$0
$81,814
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, July 29, 2023
1,895,949
$1,896
364,211
$364
$0
$84,657
Conversion of Class B
385
-
(385)
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
3,222
Balance, October 28, 2023
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,563
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
(1,421)
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
(272)
Net earnings
1,636
Balance, January 27, 2024
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,506
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
January 27,
January 28,
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$4,858
$4,586
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
3,584
(1,960)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,442
2,626
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of land
1,985
-
Capital expenditures
(143)
(594)
Purchase of securities
(19,011)
(246)
Proceeds from sale of securities
10,681
10
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,488)
(830)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Dividends paid
(2,009)
(1,761)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,009)
(1,761)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
(55)
35
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
18,329
15,315
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$18,274
$15,350
SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.