Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2023 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.6 million compared with $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net operating revenues were $80.5 million compared with $81.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.46 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.15 for year ended December 31, 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 9,917

$ 14,671

$ 44,611

$ 49,763















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,914

2,832

13,491

12,137 Other golf and related operations 4,786

4,133

22,413

19,280 Total golf and related operations 7,700

6,965

35,904

31,417















Total net operating revenues 17,617

21,636

80,515

81,180















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 7,776

12,137

35,642

40,380 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,500

1,506

6,318

5,500 Golf and related operations operating costs 5,433

5,040

24,775

21,337 Depreciation and amortization expense 968

930

3,826

3,483 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,381

2,615

10,227

10,133 Operating (loss) income (441)

(592)

(273)

347















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (525)

(504)

(2,098)

(1,464) Other income, net 61

26

384

231 Loss before income taxes (905)

(1,070)

(1,987)

(886)















Provision for income taxes (36)

(14)

57

94 Net loss (869)

(1,056)

(2,044)

(980)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (38)

(83)

(269)

(397) Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (831)

$ (973)

$ (1,775)

$ (583)















Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net loss per share $ (0.21)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.15)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187

$ 1,624 Accounts receivable, net 9,499

11,127 Unbilled membership dues receivable 567

599 Inventories 1,662

1,461 Prepaid expenses 1,116

1,172 Other current assets 14

105 Total current assets 14,045

16,088







Property and equipment, net 56,630

56,805 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,711

5,001 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,270

1,386 Restricted cash 10,265

10,426 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 87,965

$ 89,750







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 538

$ 503 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 198

115 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 432

424 Accounts payable 9,657

10,995 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,277

989 Other taxes 539

643 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,443

3,643 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,825

1,544 Total current liabilities 17,909

18,856







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,220

29,758 Line of credit 3,200

1,550 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 598

381 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 838

962 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,716

38,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (616)

(347) Total shareholders' equity 36,100

38,143 Total liabilities and equity $ 87,965

$ 89,750

























