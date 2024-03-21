Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093
NASDAQ
18.03.24
15:41 Uhr
2,420 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 22:05
Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2023 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.6 million compared with $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net operating revenues were $80.5 million compared with $81.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.46 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.15 for year ended December 31, 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


























Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 9,917


$ 14,671


$ 44,611


$ 49,763









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,914


2,832


13,491


12,137

Other golf and related operations

4,786


4,133


22,413


19,280

Total golf and related operations

7,700


6,965


35,904


31,417









Total net operating revenues

17,617


21,636


80,515


81,180









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

7,776


12,137


35,642


40,380

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,500


1,506


6,318


5,500

Golf and related operations operating costs

5,433


5,040


24,775


21,337

Depreciation and amortization expense

968


930


3,826


3,483

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,381


2,615


10,227


10,133

Operating (loss) income

(441)


(592)


(273)


347









Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(525)


(504)


(2,098)


(1,464)

Other income, net

61


26


384


231

Loss before income taxes

(905)


(1,070)


(1,987)


(886)









Provision for income taxes

(36)


(14)


57


94

Net loss

(869)


(1,056)


(2,044)


(980)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(38)


(83)


(269)


(397)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ (831)


$ (973)


$ (1,775)


$ (583)









Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic net loss per share

$ (0.21)


$ (0.25)


$ (0.46)


$ (0.15)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










December 31,


December 31,


2023


2022

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,187


$ 1,624

Accounts receivable, net

9,499


11,127

Unbilled membership dues receivable

567


599

Inventories

1,662


1,461

Prepaid expenses

1,116


1,172

Other current assets

14


105

Total current assets

14,045


16,088





Property and equipment, net

56,630


56,805

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,711


5,001

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,270


1,386

Restricted cash

10,265


10,426

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8


8

Other assets, net

36


36

Total assets

$ 87,965


$ 89,750





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 538


$ 503

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

198


115

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

432


424

Accounts payable

9,657


10,995

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,277


989

Other taxes

539


643

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,443


3,643

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,825


1,544

Total current liabilities

17,909


18,856





Long term debt, net of current portion

29,220


29,758

Line of credit

3,200


1,550

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

598


381

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

838


962

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,716


38,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(616)


(347)

Total shareholders' equity

36,100


38,143

Total liabilities and equity

$ 87,965


$ 89,750













SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
