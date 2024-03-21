Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2023 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.6 million compared with $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, net operating revenues were $80.5 million compared with $81.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.46 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.15 for year ended December 31, 2022.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 9,917
$ 14,671
$ 44,611
$ 49,763
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,914
2,832
13,491
12,137
Other golf and related operations
4,786
4,133
22,413
19,280
Total golf and related operations
7,700
6,965
35,904
31,417
Total net operating revenues
17,617
21,636
80,515
81,180
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
7,776
12,137
35,642
40,380
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,500
1,506
6,318
5,500
Golf and related operations operating costs
5,433
5,040
24,775
21,337
Depreciation and amortization expense
968
930
3,826
3,483
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,381
2,615
10,227
10,133
Operating (loss) income
(441)
(592)
(273)
347
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(525)
(504)
(2,098)
(1,464)
Other income, net
61
26
384
231
Loss before income taxes
(905)
(1,070)
(1,987)
(886)
Provision for income taxes
(36)
(14)
57
94
Net loss
(869)
(1,056)
(2,044)
(980)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(38)
(83)
(269)
(397)
Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (831)
$ (973)
$ (1,775)
$ (583)
Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.21)
$ (0.25)
$ (0.46)
$ (0.15)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,187
$ 1,624
Accounts receivable, net
9,499
11,127
Unbilled membership dues receivable
567
599
Inventories
1,662
1,461
Prepaid expenses
1,116
1,172
Other current assets
14
105
Total current assets
14,045
16,088
Property and equipment, net
56,630
56,805
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,711
5,001
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,270
1,386
Restricted cash
10,265
10,426
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 87,965
$ 89,750
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 538
$ 503
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
198
115
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
432
424
Accounts payable
9,657
10,995
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,277
989
Other taxes
539
643
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,443
3,643
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,825
1,544
Total current liabilities
17,909
18,856
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,220
29,758
Line of credit
3,200
1,550
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
598
381
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
838
962
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,716
38,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(616)
(347)
Total shareholders' equity
36,100
38,143
Total liabilities and equity
$ 87,965
$ 89,750
