Researchers in Australia have compared the technical and financial performances of a hydrogen battery storage system and a lithium-ion battery when coupled with rooftop PV. They evaluated two commercially available systems - LAVO and Tesla Powerwall 2 - and found that the lithium-ion battery provides better financial profits, whereas the hydrogen battery offers more battery lifespan for long duration of energy storage. Both hydrogen batteries and lithium-ion batteries have been identified as promising stationary energy storage solutions for integration with rooftop solar systems. However, while ...

