Ameren Missouri receives approval for largest-ever solar investment

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), received approval to build or acquire approximately 400 megawatts (MW) of solar energy. The first of the three solar projects is scheduled to go into service in 2025, with two more set to begin serving customers in 2026.

"Thoughtfully integrating these new, low-cost energy sources with our existing generation fleet is one of the ways Ameren Missouri is providing our customers with the reliable, resilient and affordable energy they expect," said Mark Birk , chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Projects in today's order by the Missouri Public Service Commission, in order of targeted in-service dates, include:

Vandalia Renewable Energy Center, a 50-MW project based in Vandalia, Missouri, to be self-developed by Ameren Missouri with a target in-service date of 2025.

Split Rail Solar, a 300-MW project based in Warren County, Missouri, with a target in-service date of 2026 to be acquired by Ameren Missouri from Invenergy.

Bowling Green Renewable Energy Center, a 50-MW project based in Bowling Green, Missouri, to be self-developed by Ameren Missouri with a target in-service date of 2026.

Today's order also sets the terms upon which a fourth solar facility, the 150-MW Cass County, Illinois project, could be approved if it is fully subscribed for under Ameren Missouri's Renewable Solutions Program.

Terms of the agreements for all projects remain confidential.

Meeting Customers' Reliability Needs

Investing in solar energy is part of Ameren Missouri's strategy to affordably meet the long-term reliability needs for Missourians. The strategy also includes existing energy centers, as well as utilizing planned investments in on-demand and baseload generation.

"We're able to take advantage of significant tax credits with these renewable projects, reducing overall costs with those savings going directly to our customers. That helps keep rates as affordable as possible," said Ajay Arora , senior vice president and chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri.

New Opportunity for Businesses

Ameren Missouri's Renewable Solutions Program is a subscription-based program that allows businesses to replace up to 100% of their total energy use with renewable resources like wind and solar.

"Renewable Solutions offers price certainty with no market risk," said Greg Lovett , manager, energy services at Ameren Missouri. "Subscribing to Renewable Solutions is an easy way for organizations to meet their sustainability goals. It's effortless renewable energy without any maintenance or administrative work."

The Renewable Solutions program was launched with the commitment of 10 organizations in 2023. Others interested in receiving renewable energy credits to meet their individual renewable energy goals can contact Ameren Missouri for more information.

Environmentally Responsible

The Renewable Solutions program and Ameren Missouri's other investments in renewable energy support Ameren's company-wide goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. The goal is science-based and consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This goal encompasses both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, including other greenhouse gas emissions of methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur hexafluoride. This goal is dependent on a variety of factors, including cost-effective advancements in innovative clean energy technologies as well as constructive federal and state energy and economic policies. Interim targets include reducing carbon emissions 60% by 2030 and 85% by 2040, in each case based on 2005 levels.

Additional details about the company's net-zero goal and Ameren Missouri's least-cost approach to reliably meet customer energy needs in an environmentally responsible manner are available at AmerenMissouri.com/Reliable.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/ Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

