Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
22.03.24
08:00 Uhr
26,220 Euro
-0,200
-0,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,76026,83011:13
26,78026,83011:13
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:09
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Total impact on Boliden from political strikes in Finland in the first quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of trade unions in Finland have carried out political strikes during the quarter, which have affected Boliden's access to critical infrastructure such as railway and harbors. The strikes do not involve Boliden as a negotiating party, and the impact on production has been limited. If the announced extension of the ongoing strike until March 31 is carried out, the total impact on Boliden's operating profit in the first quarter 2024 is estimated to approximately SEK 500 million, whereof SEK 200 million is due to reduced production and SEK 300 million to delayed deliveries to customers. The effect due to delayed deliveries is temporary and expected to be regained during the second quarter. The negative cash flow impact during the first quarter is now estimated to approximately SEK 1 billion, which is higher than previously communicated following the now extended strike. Some impact on production is also expected during the second quarter, based on currently assumed circumstances.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
[email protected]

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are about 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 80 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/total-impact-on-boliden-from-political-strikes-in-finland-in-the-first-quarter-2024,c3950219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3950219/2688481.pdf

Press release

SOURCE Boliden

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.