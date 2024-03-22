German startup Domum has developed PV charging-parking systems for e-scooters and e-bikes. They use up to 660 W of solar panels. German startup Domum has developed a novel parking and solar charging solution for e-bikes and e-scooters. It said its E-Box solution for e-bikes is market-ready, while its Station-X system for e-bikes and e-scooters is expected to be ready in the summer. "We are unique in combining solar and grid charging system within a safe parking infrastructure," Domum Chief Brand Officer Milan Miletic told pv magazine. "It represents a never seen before integrated concept including ...

