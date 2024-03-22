Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress



Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) reported a robust FY23 financial performance. Benefiting from inflation-linked rental growth and improving rent collection, DPS is once again covered on a run-rate basis, and we expect further progress. Operational initiatives included the roll-out of the new lease clause and launch of the eco-retrofit pilot project.

The FY23 trailing dividend yield is 9.3% and we forecast DPS growth in FY24 on a fully covered basis. Despite a share price recovery from a low point of c 42p in April 2023, the shares continue to trade at an almost 50% discount to NAV.



