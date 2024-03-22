Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Fidel Ricardo Montagu Thomas ("Fidel") to provide the Company investor relations ("IR") services for an initial period of six months (the "Initial Term"), and can be renewed at the option of the Company for an additional one year subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the OTCQX Market ("OTCQX").

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "We are pleased to have Fidel join the company in a consulting capacity to provide corporate communication to our shareholders as well as reach out to introduce the Company to prospective shareholders. Fidel has a broad background in corporate communications and his knowledge of the Company, along with his experience in the IR field, make him an excellent choice to expand the investor outreach of Copper Fox."

The Company is engaging Fidel in a consulting capacity to provide corporate communications and to coordinate meetings with current and prospective shareholders, investment advisors, broker-dealers, investment bankers and private equity groups. Pursuant to the Agreement, Fidel is required to comply with all applicable securities laws and regulations in connection with the Services. The Services will include Investor Relations Activities as such term is defined under the Policies of the TSXV and OTCQX. Fidel will receive a monthly fee in the amount of $4,300 CAD plus applicable taxes, paid monthly, for the Services during the Initial Term, unless terminated by the Company. The fee to be paid by the Company to Fidel is for the Services only. The Company and Fidel act at arm's length.

Fidel is a businessman in the Province of British Columbia, operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia and has been providing investor relations services for over 20 years.

Fidel commented "I am excited to work with the Copper Fox team to introduce their portfolio of copper projects to the investment community. Copper, which is listed as a critical metal, plays an important role in transitioning to a low carbon economy and Copper Fox is well positioned to provide producers with geopolitically safe projects."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on Tier 1 copper projects in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

