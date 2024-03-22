Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
22.03.2024 | 11:10
AS "Citadele banka" bonds public offering

From March 25th, 2024, 10:00 EET AS "Citadele banka" bonds public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
April 3rd, 2024, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 2 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The price of one security is fixed at EUR 10 000 or 100% of the nominal amount
of the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 10 000 (1 bond).
The interest rate of the bonds is 8 per cent per annum. The bonds are
registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000803054. Prior to
allocation, the issuer may increase or decrease the aggregate principal amount
of a Tranche. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000803054): CBLBIPO

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
March 25th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00;
March 26th - April 2nd, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
April 3rd, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: April 5th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS "Citadele banka" bonds subscription process
through Exchange trading system, Base Prospectus, and Final Terms. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

