ANGI ENERGY SYSTEMS BREAKS NEW GROUND BY STARTING CONSTRUCTION OF THE MIDWEST'S FIRST HYDROGEN REFUELING TEST FACILITY

ANGI Energy Systems (ANGI), a Vontier company, has announced the breaking ground event of its pioneering $4 million Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility - the first of its kind in the Midwest

The new 3000 square foot facility, located at ANGI's headquarters in Janesville, Wisconsin, will focus on testing and validation of the components and systems used in hydrogen refueling stations for hydrogen powered vehicles including heavy-duty trucks

The milestone officially marks the beginning of an intensive three-month construction program, in partnership with specialist contractor FASTECH

ANGI's future plans for the facility include making it available to industry third-parties, and also providing opportunities for local apprenticeships

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGI Energy Systems , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) business, yesterday broke ground on its new, $4 million Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility: the first of its kind in the Midwest. Attending today were senior executives from ANGI and FASTECH, together with members of the Janesville and wider Wisconsin administration and community.

ANGI, which has more than 40 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of refueling equipment for compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG), launched its hydrogen business in 2022. Building on its strategic vision to provide an end-to-end, multi-energy refueling platform for the fleet and heavy-duty transportation sector, ANGI has experienced remarkable growth in the last three years. To support continued, strategic expansion, the new facility will be a cornerstone for R&D activity and will play a pivotal role in the testing, and validation of hydrogen refueling station systems and components - including functional testing of globally standardized SAE J2601 refueling protocols for gaseous hydrogen.

The new facility will also showcase the viability of hydrogen as a sustainable and secure energy source to reduce the carbon intensity of hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation and industry. Heavy-duty transportation is identified as a high-impact use for clean hydrogen in the U.S. National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.1

The New R&D Facility

Construction is due to be complete by July 2024. Once the facility is commissioned, in-house acceptance testing and validation activities will commence, with the aspiration to make it available for third-party companies to use for their own projects from early 2026. ANGI also plans to form partnerships with local colleges to provide opportunities for apprenticeships, helping to build a highly skilled workforce in the Midwest. These future experts will lead the design and development of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure for customers not only in the US, but around the world.

Joel van Rensburg, President of ANGI, said: "As pioneers in the alternative energy sector, we are immensely proud to spearhead the hydrogen infrastructure revolution and drive meaningful, long-term change in the transportation sector. By breaking ground today on the site of our new Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility, we are taking the next step to accelerate the development and validation of next-generation low carbon technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and encourage further investment in the hydrogen economy. We can't wait to showcase our best-in-class hydrogen refueling technology as part of our complete Alternative Energies Platform at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas in May."

Dan McGill, President of FASTECH, said: "We have more than 25 years of experience in the design, construction and maintenance of energy supply infrastructure for some of the world's leading companies, including more than 35 hydrogen stations. Our proven track record of quality, innovation, and - above all - safety, made us the ideal partner for ANGI on this exciting new project. By working together we're enabling not only the decarbonization of the transport industry, but also building the future of hydrogen here in Wisconsin."

From Factory to Field

ANGI is also preparing to ship and build its first Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) customer order from Trillium Energy to be installed at Santa Clarita Transit this Summer. Its HRS solution, which is based on a modular design, offers uniquely configurable and flexible systems with high reliability backed by an extensive network of service and maintenance technicians. Cloud-connectivity ensures best-in-class performance and uptime through remote monitoring, energy management and preventative maintenance. A typical HRS consists of a hydrogen dispenser, redundant compression capabilities, a site recirculation system, chillers, and a gas management panel to control the flow and pressure of gas within the station.

About ANGI Energy Systems

ANGI Energy Systems LLC ('ANGI'), is a U.S. based manufacturer of quality engineered gas compression equipment and a leading supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) equipment and systems. ANGI has a longstanding reputation as a leader and innovator in both the compression and natural gas vehicle (NGV) refueling industries and has over 40 years of experience providing worldwide clients with high quality products and services. In 2022 ANGI launched its expanded alternative energy platform offering, to include hydrogen refueling station (HRS) solutions as it harnesses its unique position as a multi-energy systems supplier ready to support global clients in their decarbonization programs.

ANGI is a Vontier business and sits within Vontier's Alternative Energy and Sustainable Fleets Platform, which is focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing and decarbonizing the fleet industry. Sister companies include Gasboy, Teletrac Navman, Driivz and Sparkion.

For more information on ANGI's suite of hydrogen solutions, visit angienergy.com or contact hydrogen.sales@angienergy.com.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves - delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com .

About FASTECH

FASTECH is a leading end-to-end energy solutions company specializing in the engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance (EPCM) of conventional and alternative fueling infrastructure. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, FASTECH aims to deliver cutting-edge energy solutions that drive economic growth while preserving the environment for future generations.

