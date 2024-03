Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/262, 263, 264 & 265

As from March 25, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage Certificates/264 will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/262, 263, 264 & 265 ISIN Long name Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date NO0013125633 BEAR OMX X12 NORDNET N12 OSL Leverage Certificates/264 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/262 NO0013125591 BEAR OMX X15 NORDNET N13 OSL Leverage Certificates/264 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/263 NO0013125625 BEAR OMX X18 NORDNET N15 OSL Leverage Certificates/264 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/264 NO0013125617 BEAR OMX X20 NORDNET N14 OSL Leverage Certificates/264 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/265 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.