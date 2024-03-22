Capita Plc - Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

22 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Publication of 2023 Annual Report

Capita plc announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Full Year Results Announcement") on 6 March 2024. Further to the Full Year Results Announcement, the Company is pleased to confirm that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") has been published on the Company's website at www.capita.com/investors.

The Notice of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "2024 AGM Notice") which will commence at 10.30 a.m. on 21 May 2024 at the Company's offices at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ will be published on the Company's website on 5 April 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report and the 2024 AGM Notice will be posted to shareholders on 5 April 2024. Shareholders who have elected not to receive hard copy documents will receive a letter from the Company advising that the above listed documents are available.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 a copy of the 2023 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors: