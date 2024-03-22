Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
WKN: 875605 | ISIN: US80874P1093
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2024 | 12:34
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Light & Wonder

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark and Light & Wonder have reached an agreement that will allow Danish players access to a wider range of online casino titles.

This agreement will see a range of Light & Wonder's top-performing titles added to NetBetDenmark's library, including games such as 88 FORTUNES, ZEUS THUNDER WINS, and MONTEZUMA.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "NetBet's mission is to ensure our players have the best possible gaming experience, whatever they choose to enjoy. Light & Wonder's decades of experience in a competitive market demonstrates their shared devotion to this commitment, making them an ideal partner for a beneficial and productive relationship."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Light & Wonder by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
