Highlights

Targets Ready to Drill: There are large targets highlighted at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets.

Gold at Surface: Past drilling, recent trenching and rock chip sampling demonstrate high-grade gold mineralization at these targets: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au in trench DAI-TR-007 at Daina 1 South, Rock chip samples as high as 61.6 g/t Au, 22.3 g/t Au and 20 g/t Au across the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 target areas. 1m of 36.2 g/t Au from drill hole DAI-RC-021 at Daina 6

Size and Scale: The geophysical surveys have identified significant trends of chargeability and resistivity in the areas of known gold mineralization and along the trend of the surface gold anomalies which extend for over 1 km at both the Daina 1 and Daina 6 targets.

Martin Pawlitschek, President, and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "The relatively small programs of induced polarization (IP) over some of our key targets at Daina extensive strike lengths of highly interesting suggest chargeability and resistivity trends, in many cases aligned with our surface gold geochemistry. These initial surveys and their results demonstrate that this type of survey also adds value at the Daina permit. While in the near term Bantabaye remains the main focus, the survey results confirm that significant strike length of mineralized structures remain untested."

Program Summary

The ground geophysical survey program consisted of 21 line-km of 200m spaced and east-west oriented Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) lines. Four blocks have been completed covering all priority targets including the Daina 1 South, Daina 1 North, Daina 2 Main Zone, and Daina 6 target areas within the Daina Project.

The survey was completed by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso using the IP method. SAGAX is well experienced in these types of surveys over many other deposits in the region. This release reports on the results from the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets. Compilation of results from Daina 2 and Daina 1 North are still ongoing.

The objective of this ground geophysical survey program was the detection and delineation of geophysical features (chargeability and resistivity) and structures which may indicate favorable zones for gold mineralization in the covered targets and to help further with assessing the potential of the targets for future drill testing. The results of this program show that the IP surveys delineate distinct features that help map the mineralized zones and that there is significant undrilled strike potential at Daina 1 South and Daina 6.

Daina 1 South

The Program consists of six east-west oriented lines, totaling 6.3 line Km of 200m spaced of Gradient Array IP/Resistivity (Figure 1). The survey identified the presence of a large zone of high chargeability trending NNW, following the main trend of the gold anomalies defined by auger sampling and surface geochemistry.

This area of elevated chargeability extends for at least 1.2 km and is open to the south. The trend of high chargeability is close to recent results obtained at Daina 1 South (Figure 1):

Trench DAI-TR-007: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au and

Auger hole: 3 m of 6.59 g/t Au, including 2 m of 6.48 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1250) and 9 m of 2.26 g/t Au, including 2 m of 9.78 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1246) from the 2021/2022 auger programs

High-grade gold in rock chip samples including 61.6 g/t Au, 16.2 g/t Au and 12.8 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Daina 6 Target

The geophysics survey consisted of four east-west oriented lines, totaling 5.5 line Km of 200m spaced of Gradient Array IP/Resistivity (Figure 2). The results from this survey indicate that the Daina 6 target sits in an extensive zone of high chargeability trending NNW (Figure 2). This area of elevated chargeability is open to the south and the north and is consistent with observations of rock chips in auger, RC holes and exposed saprolite in artisanal working pits that consist of strongly hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke invaded by zones of quartz vein stockwork and breccia with high-sulphide content (Pyrite and arsenopyrite) and boxwork after oxidized, disseminated sulphide in fractures and breccia zones that contain the high-grade gold mineralization.

Previous results at Daina 6 include 8 m of 1.97 g/t Au, including 2 m of 7.36 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1164) (see Sanu Gold news release dated July 29, 2022), 9 m of 1.2 g/t Au (DAI-TR-015) and 3 m of 4.66 g/t Au, including 1 m of 12.6 g/t Au (DAI-TR-016) and high grades in rock chips samples collected in working pits including 10.6 g/t, 9.11 g/t, 7.02 g/t, 6.56 g/t, 6 g/t, 3.47 g/t, 3.09 g/t, and 2.79 g/t Au (Figure 2). These rock chips samples consisted of strongly hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke invaded by zones of quartz vein stockwork and boxwork that contain high gold mineralization (see Sanu Gold news release dated March 15, 2024.

Next Steps

While the Company is focused on preparing the for the drilling program at Bantabaye, it will in parallel evaluate and progress the key targets on its other properties for future drill testing. Additional data from Daina includes IP from targets Daina 1 North and Daina 2, where previous drilling returned very encouraging drill intercepts. The data from these two targets is still being processed and evaluated and will be released as soon as this is finalized.





Figure 1: Target Daina 1 South, Chargeability trend with anomalies, rock samples, trenches, drill collars and artisanal workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/202690_46bae130a401fb06_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Target Daina 6 Chargeability trend with anomalies, rock samples, trenches, drill collars and artisanal workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/202690_46bae130a401fb06_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility as continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

The Company is being advised on the IP survey by in3D Geoscience Inc., an independent geophysical consulting firm based in British Columbia. The data collection survey is subject to standard contractors' protocols including:

daily checking of equipment

signal/noise ratio monitoring.

Checking of extreme readings

Verification of equipment locations

Monitoring of measurement cycles

Data is checked at the end of each day by a team at the SAGAX Head Office.

Sanu's geophysicists and SAGAX regularly review and discuss the progress of the work, program adjustments, data quality and modelling parameters.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The technical information with respect to the geophysical data contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Todd Ballantyne, P.Geo., a member of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, independent geophysical consultant (through in3D Geoscience Inc.) to the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Sanu

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

