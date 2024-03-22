Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Amniotics AB (publ) receives observation status

On March 21, 2024, Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. Today, on March 22, 2024, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Amniotics AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position and if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code SE0015961016, order book ID 228566) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.