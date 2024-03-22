Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 12:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Amniotics AB (publ) receives observation status

On March 21, 2024, Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

Today, on March 22, 2024, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in Amniotics AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position and if the issuer is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code SE0015961016, order book ID 228566) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
